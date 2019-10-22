Derek Chisora seeks solace from boxing on his farm

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE-BORN British heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora has provided a rare insight into his life away from the boxing ring after opening up on his passion for farming.

The 35-year-old Harare-born fighter, who owns a countryside farm in England, revealed how he uses it as a way of seeking solitude amongst nature and his animals when he decides to take a break from his daily routine in the contact sport.

“When I’m here, when the gate closes, I shut off. I shut off from everything,” Chisora revealed in a wide ranging interview with SkySports ahead of his heavyweight fight with fellow Briton David Price on Saturday night.

“You don’t look at your phone when you’re here. It’s the only place where you won’t look at your phone.”

Well known for his controversial antics ahead of his fights which have seen him launching foul-mouthed rants in the middle of press conferences or flipping over tables, Chisora has a softer side when he is on the farm.

The veteran boxer said he uses the farm as an escape from all of that showmanship and public image. He has cows, sheep, Shetland ponies, horses (which he knows how to ride) and two reindeers.

He uses his acres of farmland to ride quadbikes and motorbikes, and for clay pigeon shooting.

Chisora has been pictured on social media taking ice baths at his ranch retreat.

However, the former British, Commonwealth and European champion is adamant he would never mix boxing with is farm life, keeping the two vocations completely separate and thus would never consider building a gym on the farm, to combine his two loves, boxing and farming.

Chisora, who has recently been pictured wearing white garments popular with the local apostolic sects, said the major change in his life came recently after becoming born again. His reaffirmation means a cleaner lifestyle and a more dedicated approach to his day-job.

“I needed a bit of faith in my life, bro,” he explained. “It has given me guidance, life-wise. It has helped my boxing and helped my life.”

Chisora, recently changed his nickname from Delboy to War and returns to the ring three months on from his emphatic second round knockout win against Artur Szpilka to face domestic rival David Price at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

He was scheduled to face former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker until the New Zealander who was forced out through illness, will now face Liverpool’s ‘Big Truck’ in an intriguing British heavyweight match-up in which the winner will cement themselves as a top contender in boxing’s heavyweight division.