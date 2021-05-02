Derek Chisora Slams ‘Unbelievable’ Call To Give Joseph Parker Split-Decision Win

Spread This News











Daily Mail

His mother talked him into the ring on Saturday night and now it might be time for her to talk him out of doing it again. Derek Chisora continues to offer fine value in the Indian summer of his long career, but the losses are adding up.

This latest one, at the hands of Joseph Parker, came after a brilliantly absorbing fight. And it was close, devilishly so, given it was a split decision. But at the age of 37, and with 11 defeats on his record, the question is whether the Londoner has much more to gain from the rigours of this business.

Certainly, he can still handle himself. If anything, he has actually grown more entertaining with age, as shown again by dropping Parker in the first and pummelling his body thereafter.

But the subject of retirement that so frustrates him will now inevitably resurface, and perhaps it is one he should consider more fully after falling short again in his efforts to move inwards from the fringes of the heavyweight picture.