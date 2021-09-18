Desmond Maringwa Lands Top FIFPro Africa Role

Spread This News











FORMER Dynamos midfielder Desmond Maringwa’s influence is growing on issues relating to football players’ rights and welfare in the country, and been elected to the FIFPro Africa division’s board.

Maringwa, who has been steering the local Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) ship with distinction in the last few years, landed the continental post at the organisation’s congress currently underway in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Maringwa’s appointment follows after the former Dynamos midfielder attained FIFA Diploma in Football Law in March.

FUZ announced the development in a statement on their social media platforms on Friday.

“Congratulations to Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president, Desmond Maringwa, who was elected into the FIFPro Africa Board at the ongoing FIFPRO Division Africa congress in Johannesburg, South Africa,” said FUZ.”

The continental post is another feather in the cap of Maringwa who has transformed himself from a very talented player during his playing career to the helm of the country’s football players’ representative body.

During his tenure as FUZ boss, Maringwa has been showing the kind of leadership many believe could shape him into a very good ZIFA president in the future.

Meanwhile, Botswana’s Kgosana Masaseng of Footballers Union of Botswana was elected the deputy secretary-general of FIFPro Africa for the next two years.

On its website, FIFPro says it works every day on behalf of more than 65,000 players, both men and women, spread across our 65 affiliated national player associations.

The organisation says it stands for equality and solidarity and all its player associations are committed to working to improve the lives of players around the world.

FIFPRO Africa is one of four FIFPRO divisions, the others being Asia/Oceania, America, and Europe.

The Africa division has 11 members namely Botswana, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.