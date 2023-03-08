Despite threats of hunger, govt survey reveals majority of Zimbabweans are happy with Mnangagwa’s service

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

A GOVERNMENT survey presented in Cabinet Tuesday has revealed 68% of Zimbabweans are satisfied with President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration’s service delivery.

The report, which also revealed government employees were happy with Mnangagwa’s deliverables, was presented by Public Service Minister Paul Mavima.

It sought information on behaviours, attitudes and knowledge of public service employees from mainly marginalised groups which included women, youths and the disabled.

“Cabinet informs the nation that the study found that the overall Satisfaction Index (level of satisfaction) was 68.47%, averaged from citizen and employee satisfaction rates of 67.78% and 69.17%, respectively,” said ICT Minister Jenfan Muswere at Tuesday’s Post Cabinet Media Briefing.

He was standing in place for Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

“These indices fall within the internationally accepted range of “satisfied”, that is, 60 to 70%. This is also against the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) target of 50% for 2021, hence the conclusion that citizens and employees are generally satisfied with public service delivery,” he added.

The survey results come at a time about 7.7 million people, half of Zimbabwe’s population, are at risk of hunger according to World Food Programme (WFP).

63% of Zimbabwe’s population lives below the Poverty Datum Line (PDL) with civil servants earning just below US$100 per month.

Added Muswere: “Members of the public will appreciate that the survey shows that citizens are generally satisfied with the delivery of public services and have positive perceptions about work culture transformation in the Public Service.

“The survey resonates with the Second Republic’s mantra “what gets measures, gets done”, and citizens are assured that Government will attend to identified deficiencies.”