Destiny Media launches Total Hope Charity Festival

By Reason Razao

Destiny Media Group (DMG), in partnership with Hope Tariro Trust and Total Football Academy, is inviting donors to a full day Destiny Media -Total Hope Charity Festival slated for December 10 at David Livingstone School.

Hope Tariro Trust is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to advance the general well-being of underprivileged individuals in Zimbabwe.

The non-profit trust works hand-in-hand with Total Football Academy, a registered football academy whose prime objective is to identify and nurture football talent.

The event will be held annually.

The gathering, which is scheduled for between 9am and 5pm, is a call to corporates and individuals to give to those less privileged.

It will also bring together yesteryear footballers and musicians to partake in a series of football matches and social interactions.

Some of the musicians who will make up the artists football select will include Nutty O, Exq, King Shaddy, Guspy Warrior, Shinsoman, Freeman, Dadza D, Nesto, Cello Culture, Peter Moyo, Tally Bee, T man, Merciless Zim, Vokal, Buju, Calie Bee, Jab Bee, Madhafu, Ninja Lipsy, Kadhija, Mponda Sugar, Yahya Goodvibes, Bamala, Baba Kevy, Comic Pastor and Coach Musa.

Activities will also feature three football matches between the Under 12s who will face Ladies team whilst the Total Football Academy Under 20 will face Archford Gutu Academy Under 20.

The last match will be a face off between football legends and musicians.

The legends football team select will feature names such as Desmond Maringwa, Machekela, David Sengu, Dickson Choto, Tonderai Ndiraya, Masimba Dinyero, Gilbert Mushangazhike, Elliot Matsika, Thomas Sweswe, Phillip Sithole, Pakamisa Washington, Norman Maroto, Evans Gwekwerere, Sharara, Tinashe Malung, Ali Cassim, Ephraim Mazarura, Edward Sadomba, Samanja, Ashley Muza, Bernard Benesi, Archford Gutu and Magorimbo Thomas.

Various forms of donations including cash, clothes (2nd hand or new), groceries, sanitary towels, stationery (Books, pens, pencils), satchels, shoes, adult diapers, raincoats, soccer kits, soccer balls, soccer bibs, soccer training equipment, blankets and beverages are welcome.

According to DMG, the event will be extensively covered by NewZimbabwe.com through its website, social media platforms- which exceed two million readership -as well as its weekly e-paper.

“Destiny Media will live-stream the event on its Facebook page (NewZimbabwe.com) that boasts of over 4 million viewership per month,” the group said.

“The event will provide marketers and business people an opportunity to mix, mingle and exchange notes in a friendly and informal environment.

“You will have unparalleled exposure to millions of people when you become a sponsor of our event. By becoming a sponsor, you ensure that you are seen by the audience by participating at the event as well as millions watching on our social media platforms, while having the opportunity to display your brand and message at the venue,” said DMG.

Different donations will also attract various benefits, chief among them free exhibitions, advertising and sponsored articles.

With US$5 to US$50 a corporation or an individual will have their name appear on a list of donors to be published on social media platforms.

A US$51 to US$100 will afford a corporate or an individual’s name appear on a list of donors to be published on social media platforms and e-Paper report.