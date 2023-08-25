Destiny Media to exhibit at this year’s Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S leading online media company Destiny Media Group will this year make its debut appearance at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) which is slated to run from August 28 to September 2 in Harare.

Destiny Media Group is the parent company of NewZimbabwe.com and Destiny TV.

The ZAS is an annual and largest agricultural event in Zimbabwe as it offers corporates an opportunity to showcase their brands to local and international visitors.

This year’s showcase is running under the theme “Sustained Growth, Adaptation, Productivity and Linkages”.

Destiny Media Group is no exception as it looks to solidify its reach in Zimbabwe and abroad.

The company will showcase some of the services it offers which range from advertising on livestream, sponsored articles, videography, photography, sponsored interviews and company profiling among others.

The showcase will present an opportunity for other companies to tap into the wider audience and digital presence of Destiny Media Group.

As part of a plethora of activities at its stand, Destiny Media Group will host artists and giveaways during the course of ZAS.

To be part of this historic exhibition, advert call or app +263 775 141 719/+263 772 614 893, Email: advertising@newzimbabwe.com