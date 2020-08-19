Dete man up for shop burglary

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

POLICE have arrested a villager in Dete after he allegedly broke into a local shop and stole groceries worth about $14 000.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the arrest of Accord Mungombe, aged 20, of Mphakathi village in Dete under Chief Nelukoba.

She said Mungombe broke into Frogs General Dealer last month and was arrested recently after investigations.

“One person has been arrested for unlawful entry and theft in Dete. The accused is Accord Mungombe of Mphakathi village and the complainant is Soneni Sibanda of the same village who is employed as a shopkeeper at Frogs General Dealer,” she said.

The shop is located in the same village.

Police investigations established that Mungombe broke into the shop between July 27 and 28 at night by forcibly opening a locked door.

While inside, it is alleged, Mungombe stole groceries valued at $13 995 and went away unnoticed.

“Information was gathered by police that Mungombe was the one who had broken into the shop. The accused person was approached leading to the recovery of groceries worth RTGS$7 996,” police said.

Mungombe was arrested and is in police cells waiting to be taken to court.