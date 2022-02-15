DEVELOPING STORY: Econet Internet Down

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

ZIMBABWE’s largest mobile network operator, Econet Wireless’ internet is down.

Network went down early Tuesday morning in areas within and around Harare with the challenge yet to be rectified by time of publishing.

Econet Wireless spokesperson Fungayi Mandiveyi said they had not yet realised the mishap when called.

“I am not aware, let me check then l will get back to you,” said Mandiveyi.

Econet has over 12.4 million subscribers most of whom received messages confirming the interruption.

“We apologise for the data challenges you maybe experiencing. Our engineers are working to restore normal service. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” read the message.