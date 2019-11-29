DEVELOPING STORY: Zim lawyers march to protest police brutality

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ABOUT a hundred Zimbabwean lawyers are marching from the High Court Building in Harare to the Home Affairs Ministry to handover a petition against police brutality.

The march comes after human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart was assaulted by police when he tried to give legal assistance to a local trade unionist who had been arrested this week.

The lawyers are displaying placards inscribed, “Say no to police brutality”, “Stop sanctioned brutality”, among other protest messages..

More to follow…