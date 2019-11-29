New Zimbabwe.com

DEVELOPING STORY: Zim lawyers march to protest police brutality
Lawyers marching in central Harare

DEVELOPING STORY: Zim lawyers march to protest police brutality

29th November 2019

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ABOUT a hundred Zimbabwean lawyers are marching from the High Court Building in Harare to the Home Affairs Ministry to handover a petition against police brutality.

The march comes after human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart was assaulted by police when he tried to give legal assistance to a local trade unionist who had been arrested this week.

The lawyers are displaying placards inscribed, “Say no to police brutality”, “Stop sanctioned  brutality”, among other protest messages..

More to follow…

Call Us

New Zimbabwe.com