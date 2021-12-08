Diarrhoea Outbreak: Bulawayo City Council Convenes Crisis Indaba

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

FOLLOWING the outbreak of diarrhoea, the Bulawayo city council has organised an urgent service delivery and water indaba which seeks to discuss issues surrounding water and sanitation in the city.

The city has been hit by a diarrhoea outbreak which has already claimed one life while 157 others have been affected since the outbreak was first reported on November 28.

“The objective of the Indaba is to provide a meaningful and interactive platform for feedback on municipal service delivery, provide citizens greater access to information and be able to freely participate in the discussions of the forum and to assure the citizens that their concerns are understood and considered so as to create ownership and belonging,” Bongiwe Ngwenya the city’s public relations officer, said.

Ngwenya said the city is currently implementing the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP) whose objective is to improve municipal water supply and sanitation services contributing to the improvement of the health and social well-being of the population of the city.

“The BWSSIP project among other things is focused on increasing public awareness on water conservation, anti-littering, anti-vandalism, payment of bills on time and hygiene awareness as well as gender and social inclusion. It is in this light that the city of Bulawayo will hold the service delivery and water indaba which seeks to engage with consumer groups and affected stakeholders to discuss openly issues surrounding water and sanitation,” she said.

The city is currently under a 72-hour water shedding regime and during this time there is possible ingress of impurities into the water lines when water has been closed.