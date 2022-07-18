Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo Suburb

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A diarrhoea outbreak has been reported in Pumula North Suburb in Bulawayo with 134 people having been affected by the disease as of last week.

Bulawayo City Council Corporate communications manager Nesisa Mpofu confirmed the outbreak to Newzimbabwe.com.

“The report (outbreak) was received from the area Councillor on Monday, 11 th July 2022. On the 11th of July 2022, around 20 people presented at the clinic, but on enquiry in 132 households more claimed to have suffered and recovered without treatment at clinic. On the 12 th of July 2022, 44 were attended to. They include 33 adults and 11 children below five years,” said Mpofu.

43 patients were treated at Pumula Clinic and discharged while a two-year-old child was referred to Mpilo hospital for further treatment.

“Others are getting treatment at home,” she said.

Following the outbreak, Mpofu said the council is encouraging all residents who exhibit signs of diarrhoea to report to the nearest health facility.

“They are also encouraged to boil water if it has a smell or colour. The engineers are looking at the area and samples are being collected from taps and affected people,” added the council spokesperson.

A similar outbreak was also reported in Tshabalala Extension affecting about 157 people in December last year.