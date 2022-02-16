Diaspora Insurance and Y2K Entertainment Promotions Launch SAMA Festival UK 2022

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

DIASPORA Insurance last Saturday launched the SAMA Festival UK 2022 which is being organised by Y2K Entertainment Promotions.

The launch was held in Bedfordshire, England and hosted by Empress Trisha and Brenda alongside Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo and Executive Director, Sibert Mandega and Y2K Entertainment Promotions directors Fred Matenga and Alex Marapara.

The event was in preparation for the arts festival slated for April.

Five lucky winners; Nicole Ncube, Brenda Gumise, Rudo Mukudu, Faith Mapuranga and Shelter Mukize got two tickets each to the annual music concert. Leon Chitsika won the biggest price of the night; a chance meet his favourite artist at the airport, interview them, have a photoshoot and meeting at the back stage.

Music superstars Winky D, sungura maestro Alick Macheso, Nox Guni, Jah Signal, Mambo Dhuterere, Baba Harare and Selmor Mtukudzi will grace the event with DJs Welly T, SAB, DJ Mel, Fatha Ansy and MCs Empres Trisha and Jah Hannief.

Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK will kick off at the Athena, Leicester on Easter Friday (April 15) and wrap up with a family show on the 16th of April at the London O2 arena in Peninsula Square.

Tickets for the show are being sold online at http://www.y2kpromotions.org/ and https://diasporainsurance.com/sama/.