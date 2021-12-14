Diaspora Insurance Backs Ghanaian Londoners Networking Event

Jeff Madzingo was one of the speakers at the Ghanaian Londoners Networking Event event hosted by Diaspora Insurance Company

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE Ghanaian community living in the United Kingdom under the banner Ghanaian Londoners Network on December 9 came together for their annual networking event headline sponsored by Diaspora Insurance.

The ‘Ghana Pre Christmas Networking Event London’ hosted by property developer, Nannette Della was held at the Fitzrovia Hotel in London with Covid-19 protocols observed.

The event which included a variety of activities from business networking, socialising, a round of quiz all to the joy of high spirited networkers wrapped up Ghanaian Londoners’ year.

Guest speakers: Chris Nii Abbosey, Philip Osei-Hwere, Isaac Prempeh, Adwoa Agyemang and Diaspora Insurance Founder and CEO, Jeff Madzingo gave speeches detailing their business experiences and advising start-ups.

The main event sponsor Diaspora Insurance is a company specialising in marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions especially for African expatriates living and working in developed countries such as UK, Australia, EU, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Diaspora Insurance a distributor of the bespoke Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan was a perfect fit for the networkers as it meets the needs of expatriates who often struggle to foot funeral bills when they lose a loved one while living abroad.

Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan pays immediate cash to meet funeral expenses and allows Diasporans to cover themselves and their loved ones back home.

The Ghanaian Londoners Network was founded in 2009 by Adwoa Agyemang with the aim to give the African diasporans a space to meet new people while providing access to investment and business opportunities.

Now in its twelfth year running the network has hosted several events like the Pre-Christmas Networking which reinforce the Ghanaian culture, identity and economic prosperity.