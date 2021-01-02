Diaspora Insurance Comes To The Aid Of Chiedza Children’s Home

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

UNDERPRIVILEGED kids at Chiedza Children’s Home in Harare had something to smile about on New Year’s Day after Diaspora Insurance and the Philadelphia Trust donated goodies worth $500 000.

Over 35 children each received groceries that included a 10kg bag of maize meal, cooking oil, soap, sugar and rice amongst many other products.

After a tough 2020 characterised by the Covid-19 lockdown, guardians of the children were all smiles as they received the donations.

“I just want to thank everyone involved in this programme. We were not expecting to get such a large consignment of groceries at a time we are battling to fight Covid-19 and also high prices of goods in our shops,” said Cecilia Mutihwana, one of the guardians at the children’s home.

“Things are really difficult, but we have to show gratitude to our friends and families who have remembered us and hope they will not forget us as we go forward.”

According to Tholakele Nyika, the Diaspora Insurance Zimbabwe representative, ahead of the festive season, the UK-based company requested its clients to nominate local charities that were eligible to receive donations.

Chiedza Children’s Home in Ardbennie, Harare was one of the selected.

“We want to thank them for this shot in the arm because we have been struggling as a result of Covid-19. Even if you check the groceries we have received, they offer a balanced diet which we are all encouraged to consume,” said Eric Mask who is also a guardian at the children’s home.

“May Diaspora Insurance and Philadelphia Trust continue on this path, and may they receive more than they have given to us.”

Humphrey Willis, who has two grandchildren at the home added: “Being a grandmother looking after orphans, this is just something else. It is awesome and I would like to thank the givers from the bottom of my heart.

“It has been a very difficult year. Some of us did not know, and we had no direction. This gives us hope and we can just say at least we have enough provisions to carry us through until who knows when.”