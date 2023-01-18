Diaspora Insurance confirmed as key partner for much-anticipated Dr Rebecca Malope’s UK Concert

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

BIRMINGHAM:Rainbow Entertainment & Promotions are delighted to announce that Diaspora Insurance is one of key partners and sponsors for the much-anticipated “The Cry Worship Concert” to be held on the 24 & 25 Feb 2023 Headlined by Ps William McDowell featuring Dr Tumi at Bethel Convention Centre, Birmingham, UK.

The sponsorship extends to the LEGENDARY NIGHT IN CONCERT LIVE WITH DR REBECCA MALOPE 06 May 2023 at The New Bingley Hall in Birmingham, UK.

Diaspora Insurance specialises in crafting and distributing of insurance and risk management solutions tailored to meet diasporans’ needs.

The bespoke Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan is Diaspora Insurance’s leading product which is a guaranteed acceptance, US$/£/Є denominated funeral cash plan available to global diasporans from thirteen African countries who can cover themselves and their families globally including those back home. Cash cover gives diasporans a completely versatile funeral policy, a worldwide protection without borders that can be used for burial abroad, repatriation, reverse repatriation or even cremation. It’s a about the client’s choice.

Exclusively speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, the CEO and Founder of Diaspora Insurance, Jeff Madzingo said: “Diaspora Insurance is a community-based company and has grown exponentially into a multi-million US$ turnover company and millions in settled claims since inception in 2012.

“These gospel shows spiritually revives and brings the community together giving them an identity as a people and as a company we value community support. It is also part of our socio-economic responsibility and outreach agenda.”

Madzingo added that, “as we celebrate key milestones, we want to acknowledge our diaspora clients especially as they have anchored our continued growth and our very existence as a company.

“The bespoke hard currency, cash-based funeral policy, Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan we offer speaks to diasporans’ needs and their transnational reality. In the end, it’s about treating customers fairly by giving them a policy that works no matter what.”

After a much successful October 2022 Bow Down & Worship Gospel Concert feat Bishop Benjamin Dube in Birmingham the highly reputable Rainbow Entertainment & Promotions has gone for much bigger venues and there will be full live video recording.

The Diaspora Insurance company will again host prize draws and lucky winners will have a show to remember for free.

DiasporaInsurance.com which is authorised and regulated by the FCA, celebrated 10th Anniversary is 2022 and has grown into global brand.

