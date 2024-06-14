Diaspora Insurance golf tournament: A tradition of excellence and community support

Spread This News

By Own Correspondent

DIASPORA Insurance is, for the third consecutive year, sponsoring Bushwackers Golf Society’s annual tournament this weekend at the prestigious Brampton Heath Golf Club in Northamptonshire.

Confirmation of the sponsorship cements a partnership “that has resonated beyond the fairways and into the hearts of the local community”.

“The Bushwackers, a tight-knit group of golf enthusiasts, have carved out a reputation for excellence on the course,” the golfing society said in a statemen ahead of the tournament.

“With past champions like Tendi Manjonjori (erstwhile BW member) and Adventure Musarurwa, who claimed victory in the inaugural event at the Belfry PGA National Golf Course and the subsequent year at Collingtree Golf Course respectively, the anticipation for this year’s showdown is palpable.

“It is an event all Zimbabwean golf enthusiasts in the UK look forward to.”

For Diaspora Insurance, “the sponsorship is not merely a business transaction; it is a manifestation of their commitment to supporting the communities we serve in”.

Based in Birmingham, UK, and now covering some 19 countries worldwide, Diaspora Insurance specialises in the designing, marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions targeted at expatriates and diasporans.

Its unique and innovative funeral cash plan has proved popular helping ensure families are not forced to beg for help while bereaving their loved ones. This year the company also launched a new cash-based product targeted at groups with additional volume-based benefits

Meanwhile, in its statement, the Bushwackers Golf Society added, “Jeff Madzingo, the CEO of Diaspora Insurance, alongside Bushwackers Captain Mandela Govera, extol the virtues of golf as not just a sport, but a pathway to better health and camaraderie.

“With generous prizes courtesy of Diaspora Insurance awaiting the triumphant golfers, the stage is set for a day of competition and celebration.”

The tournament is open to members and non-members of the Bushwackers Golf society as well as “seasoned veterans and eager newcomers”.

“… the Bushwackers’ event welcomes golfers of all skill levels, united in their love for the game and their appreciation for Diaspora Insurance’s unwavering support,” the statement continued.

“Under the watchful gaze of Brampton Heath’s iconic landscape, the players will navigate each hole with precision and determination, their swings echoing through the tranquil morning and afternoon air.

“In the closing ceremony, amidst cheers and applause, the champions will be crowned by Diaspora Insurance CEO, their names etched into the annals of Bushwackers history alongside those who have come before them.

“Yet, beyond the accolades and prizes, it is the sense of camaraderie and unity that will truly shine brightest on this day.”

WATCH: Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo speaking the last year’s prize giving ceremony