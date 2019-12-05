Diaspora Insurance in LUK sponsorship

UK Correspondent

THE Ladies of UK (LUK), a virtual community of Ladies from Zimbabwe, held the group’s 2019 Christmas Ball at the Belfry Resort and Hotel in Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom over the weekend.

LUK this year was fundraising for the Chitungwiza Albino Children.

More than 200 ladies gathered to wine and dine, dressed glamorously in ball gowns and danced the night away.

Diaspora Insurance, the providers of the bespoke Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan, was again a key sponsor at this year’s event.

The Founder of LUK, Flossy Kandodo expressed appreciation on the long-standing relationship between her organisation and Diaspora Insurance.

She advised Zimbabweans living abroad to realise that death was inevitable, hence the need to stay prepared.

“Funerals should be a time to celebrate a life and give them (deceased) their last respect,” she said.

Diaspora Insurance values giving back to the community and continues to support the Zimbabwean community functions in the UK under the company’s social responsibility scheme.

“LUK ladies, you all look amazing and work so hard truly every lady here,” said Beatrice Khumalo while handing over the Albino Children’s donation on behalf of Diaspora Insurance.

“However, in the eventuality of an unexpected event like death, you still need to face it with confidence, hope and faith ‘uine bag rako’ (with your finances in place).”

The donation will go towards the Albino Children’s support with sun cream, hats, sunglasses and other needs.

Khumalo encouraged LUK members to protect themselves adding that the Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan was a very simple cover that comes as guaranteed acceptance with no medicals, making it completely flexible and a worldwide cover which can also be used for burials abroad.

Speaking at the LUK Christmas party, the CEO of Diaspora Insurance, Jeff Madzingo commended the ladies for their initiative in coming together as a community abroad.

Madzingo reassured the ladies that their policies were much safer following the recent change of underwriters to Guardrisk and Re-insured by MunichRe.

He added that the cover was now accessible to diasporans from 13 African countries and these include South Africa, Ethiopia, Zambia, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and Ghana.

Diaspora Insurance is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority FCA in the UK and by FSCA in South Africa.

It has fully fledged call centres in UK and South Africa.