Diaspora Insurance meets Kenyan Ambassador to Germany

By UK Correspondent

The newly appointed Kenyan Ambassador to Germany H.E. Stella Makoya Orina recently held a meeting with Diaspora Insurance officials in Berlin.

Ambassador Orina met with Diaspora Insurance executive director, Dr Sibert Mandega, who was accompanied by African Women in Europe founder Joy Zenz.

The purpose of the meeting, held on April 11 at the envoy’s Berlin offices, was to apprise the envoy on the products and services provided by Diaspora Insurance.

During the meeting the ambassador highlighted the need for Kenyans in the diaspora to take funeral insurance.

“In most instances families approach embassies for assistance when they lose their loved ones. This is not a sustainable solution,” she said.

Ambassador Orina also discussed with Diaspora Insurance her passion for culture, adding it has a lot of socio-economic dividends for Kenyans and other Africans living abroad.

Dr Mandega expressed Diaspora Insurance‘s interest in supporting the embassy to promote Kenyan culture in Germany.

Based in Birmingham in the UK, Diaspora Insurance provides a bespoke funeral cash plan that allows people in the diaspora to cover themselves and their loved ones back home on the same policy.

The company pays out cash – up to €20,000 – immediately upon claim (click here to sign up or for more information).

Diaspora Insurance also works with multiple organisations and associations to promote African culture and music in countries like the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and USA.