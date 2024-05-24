Diaspora Insurance partners Africa Heritage Expo in Switzerland; backs various Africa Day events across the UK

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

Diaspora Insurance is one of the key partners for the Africa Heritage Expo to be held this weekend in Zurich, Switzerland as one of a number of events commemorating Africa Day across Europe and the United Kingdom (UK).

May 25 was set as Africa Day to commemorate the historic founding in 1963, of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), precursor to today’s African Union (AU).

The day is aimed at celebrating the successes and progress made across the 54-country continent which has a diverse population of over 1.2 billion people who speak more than 3,000 languages.

Meanwhile, Diaspora Insurance is one of the corporate partners for the African Heritage Expo in Zurich which organisers have described as a “cultural and economic extravaganza … offering a unique blend of heritage celebration and global health advocacy”.

The company will be represented by Executive Director, Dr Sibert Mandega, who will lead a team that will showcase its bespoke and widely popular funeral cash plan as well as the newly launched group policies and schemes.

Elsewhere, across the UK, Diaspora Insurance is also supporting the Uganda Beach Party in London, the annual Namibia UK sports day in Southampton, a family BBQ in Leeds as well as the Kenya Ladies of Purpose event in Rotherham.

In Birmingham the company has also partnered with organisers of the Zimbabwe Cup Clash on Saturday as well as the Zimbabwe Schools Soccer Festival and a music festival scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The theme for this year’s Africa Day commemorations “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa.”

According to UNESCO and the African Union, more than a quarter of school-age children were out of school on the continent in 2023. The report explains that 9 out of 10 school children still cannot read or write by age ten, causing concern for the quality of available education.

With its decision to make 2024 the “Year of Education”, the African Union is calling on governments to “accelerate progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4)“.

SDG4 calls for nations to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”. In light of this significant initiative, the work of civil society organisations is paramount.