Diaspora Insurance wheels WC bound Zim Gems who arrive to rapturous welcome

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Netball Team arrived in Manchester to a rapturous welcome by their UK based fans and were soon driven on a luxurious coach by their new found United Kingdom benefactor Diaspora Funeral Cover who will be responsible for their transport and logistics during their stay in England.

They touched down in Manchester enroute by road to Liverpool where they are set to make their maiden appearance at the world premier netball event.

The Zimbabwe Gems arrived to song and dance with people who had travelled from all over the United Kingdom to show their support and patriotism for the team and country.

Fans who had gathered in the terminal for their arrival, shouted, “Welcome girls.”

Diaspora Insurance Head of Marketing & Business Development, Mike Tashaya said as a company, they were proud to be associated with the country’s netball squad.

“It gives us great pleasure to be associated with the Zim Gems and supporting them during their participation in the tournament,” he said.

“We will be willing them on and hoping that they go as far they possibly can in this prestigious tournament.”

He added, “Our involvement reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting projects aimed at Zimbabweans in the diaspora. We are so proud of them and we wish them great success.”

Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan which is one of their products is a bespoke, cash-based funeral policy that is targeted at diaspora communities.

They offer a guaranteed acceptance USD$ denominated funeral cash plan which pays up to US$20,000 within 24hrs at proof of death to cover any end of life expenses and body repatriation is not mandatory.

Ella Mtandwa one of the many fans who turned up at the airport said, “The girls have done really well to qualify for the world cup, the participation alone makes them winners in our eyes, but we now wish them continued success in the tournament. We look forward to watching them next week when the games begin.”

The Zim Gems are set to play their opening match on friday against Sri Lanka where a record attendance is expected by Zimbabweans in support of their team.