Diaspora Insurance wins big at ZIDO awards, pledges greater commitment in 2024

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Diaspora Insurance has promised greater commitment to its clients in 2024 after the company scooped this year’s award for the best financial and insurance services.

The awards which were organised by the Zimbabwe in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO) celebrate outstanding contributions by the Zimbabwean expat community.

Diaspora Insurance is a global consultancy firm headquartered in Birmingham, United Kingdom and specialises in the designing, marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions targeted at expatriates and diasporans living and working in developed markets like UK, Australia, EU, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking at the sidelines of the ceremony,Diaspora Insurance Executive Director, Dr Sibert Mandega said the award signifies not only their commercial success but also their commitment to providing excellent financial and insurance services to diasporans.

“We are really excited as Diaspora Insurance because we have been nominated for the best company, best financial and insurance services in the diaspora.

“We are really excited because we won the top spot as a company that does really well in providing financial services in the diaspora,” said Mandega.

He said the group will aim to exceed set targets in 2024.

“This award means a lot to us as a company because it’s a recognition of the hard work we are doing in the diaspora, providing excellent services to our clients. It also shows that we as a company are dedicated to our clients.

“It also gives us energy to go greater in 2024 in terms of providing excellent services to our clients.”

Mandega also paid homage to the company’s different departments for their tireless efforts in putting Diaspora Insurance on the international map.

“I also want to acknowledge our team who work tirelessly to provide excellent services to our team. If it wasn’t for our team in customer services, sales, business development and marketing we would not be here.

“We would not be able to win the award but because of your dedication and because of your hard work. Your hard work has been recognized by this organization and also it shows our commitment to the communities that we serve,” he said.

The group’s global insurance solutions have enabled the diasporans and expatriates not only to cover themselves but also their families in their countries of origin.

This move transfers risk from developing countries to global financial markets.