Diaspora Insurance, Y2K In Second SAMA Festival UK 2022 Launch

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

PREPARATIONS for the highly anticipated Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK 2020 are at an advanced stage with headline sponsor Diaspora Insurance and organiser Y2K Entertainment Promotions hosting the show’s second launch.

The second launch was held at Stellar Entertainment Studios, Bedfordshire, England on Saturday March 26.

Empress Trisha and Belinda hosted the event, attended by Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo, Y2K Entertainment Promotions directors Fred Matenga and Alex Marapara with DJ Ansy on the decks.

Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK will kick off at the Athena, Leicester on April 15 and wrap up with a family show on April 16 at the London O2 arena in Peninsula Square.

Local music stars Winky D, sungura maestro Alick Macheso, Nox Guni, Jah Signal, Mambo Dhuterere, Baba Harare and Selmor Mtukudzi will share the stage with DJs Welly T, SAB, DJ Mel, Fatha Ansy and MCs Empres Trisha and Jah Hannief.

Tickets for the show are sold online at http://www.y2kpromotions.org/ and https://diasporainsurance.com/sama/.

The second Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival launch featured call-ins from artists who are set to perform at the arts festival.

Five lucky winners; Sisa Mkandla, Bee Mufamba, Tsitsi Nyamhandu, Panashe and Brian got two tickets each to the annual music concert.