Diasporans Come Together In Van Toeka AF UK

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MZANZI Limited is set to join South African expatriates living in the United Kingdom at the 1960s themed dinner party on February 26.

The party dubbed Van Toeka AF – UK is organised by UK based events management company, Mzansi Ltd and sponsored by Diaspora Insurance.

Van Toeka AF – UK will be held at Furtzon Community Centre in Milton Keynes from 1800hours to 2300hours.

Entry fees are pegged at £25 per person or £45 per couple.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Mzanzi Ltd director, Joel Sedumedi said the event will unite South Africans in the UK while promoting and celebrating their culture.

It is also a chance for young and upcoming artists to showcase their talent.

He said: “Van Toeka AF event is based on a theme about music, life and food in the 60’s. Guests are expected to dress, look, dance and feel like the real 60’s and all Southern Africans are welcome to attend.

“We have lined up several events for 2022, working on with Diaspora Insurance as our sponsor. These include the Van Toeka AF Dinner, an ensemble of comedians from Southern Africa which will be held in three venues across the UK and a music show.

“We are encouraging and inviting more upcoming artists and comedians based in Southern Africa and here in the UK to be part of these exciting events.”

Sedumedi added that Diaspora Insurance which aims at protecting and catering for the needs of African transnational citizens abroad was a perfect fit for Mzanzi Ltd events hence the two companies had partnered.

“Diaspora Insurance is a very significant and relevant partner for our events, not just as a sponsor but as an empowering force for our people. We need to encourage people in the Diaspora to be aware of the need to protect themselves and their families, in times of loss and need.

“We have seen how many people still depend on public donations to repatriate and bury their loved ones. We can help to stop this by taking the Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan provided by partners like Diaspora Insurance wherever we go. It is protection without borders that covers you and your family wherever they are in the world. My own family is protected by Diaspora Insurance. It’s peace of mind guaranteed”, he said.

Joel lastly said, “To book your ticket to this wonderful event, please go to our website www.mzanzi.co.uk”

Executive Director of Diaspora Insurance, Dr Sibert Mandega said, “Diaspora Insurance supports organisations that celebrate and promote African culture, music and lifestyles in the diaspora. Our products and services have made a huge impact in the African diaspora communities worldwide and it is no surprise that we are working with Mzanzi Ltd, an organisation of South Africans in the UK. We just want to encourage people to attend the event on the 26th of February 2022 in Milton Keynes”.