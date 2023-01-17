Dictators will fall – says jailed CCC’s Chibaya

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) acting organising secretary and legislator Amos Chibaya, who was arrested together with other 24 party activists over the weekend, has said they will not be deterred by the State’s political persecution.

The 25 activists were arrested for allegedly violating the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) after they held a private meeting in Budiriro, Harare at CCC’s member of parliament Costa Machingauta’s house.

Before arresting the 25, police officers allegedly assaulted Machingauta, his wife and daughter.

The 25 appeared at Harare Magistrates court Monday where they arrived in a lorry, escorted by heavily armed police.

Most of the activists were still wearing the same clothes they had on the day they got arrested and the clothes were now dirty.

A Water cannon truck and truckloads of police officers also maintained presence outside the court.

Asked how he felt, Chibaya told journalists that the activists were not afraid and will not be deterred.

“Just harassment tactics but it will come to an end; the dictator will go. All Zimbabweans are going to free themselves; so we are not going to be afraid, we are very strong,” Chibaya said as he walked into court.

Meanwhile, international and local independent journalists were denied entry into the courtroom where the activists appeared.

Dozens of CCC thronged the court in solidarity however they were denied entry as the menacing officers kept saying only the suspects were allowed.

Some were even manhandled, insulted, threatened and dragged out of the court.

The activists were remanded in custody awaiting finalisation of their bail hearing.

Only one suspect, a minor was set free on free bail with state’s consent.