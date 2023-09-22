Different taste for Shoko Festival’s braai pack 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

COMEDY nights at Zimbabwe’s biggest urban culture event, Shoko Festival, are a cherry on top and this year is not any different with the roast of entrepreneur Kuda Musasiwa known as “The Begotten Sun”.

This year’s edition of the roast follows a successful and sold-out night of last year’s installment with politician Themba Mliswa.

With two editions having featured politicians Linda Masarira and Mliswa this year has taken a different trajectory with businessman Musasiwa set to be put on a comedy braai stand.

Curated by Simuka Comedy director Doc Vikela, media personality Candice Mwakalyelye, R Peels, BlacPearl, Babongile Skhonjwa, Ricky Fire and Ba Shupi.

Doc Vikela, who will be the braai master said the roast of Musasiwa promises a scintillating night of laughter.

“The comedy roast this year comes with a difference, we have taken a break from politicians who really need the break after the bruising 2023 Polls. We are looking into hip hop heads; Zim Hip Hop has been growing in leaps and bounds.

“What better person to roast than Kuda who is a Hip Hop Head, a political commentator and many other things. This is also a celebration of his life after we nearly lost him to Covid-19 during the pandemic. We know he will fight back but that makes it all the more fun! Comedy lovers will be in for a rib-cracking treat with this iconic roast,” said Doc Vikela.

Comedy roasts have proved to be a crowd-puller in past editions and this year tickets have been packed at USD$10.

Being held Friday next week at Reps Theatre, revellers will be treated to appetising stints from Tinaye, Cykanyiso DatGuy, Kadem the Comic along with upcoming performers who will be offered a platform to showcase their rib cracking skills.

Shoko Festival will run from September 28 to 30 in Harare and Chitungwiza with an array of artists set to feature.