Diplomat Killer Son Denied Bail

By Mary Taruvinga

DANIEL Niyata Fussum, who allegedly murdered his father, a diplomat working for the World Health Organisation (WHO) Harare, was denied bail when he appeared in court Monday.

Daniel killed his father an Eritrean national Daniel Fussum (53) after he allegedly stabbed him at least four times.

He also allegedly stabbed his mother who is now battling for life after she tried to intervene.

It is suspected he was under the influence of drugs.

Daniel is being charged with murder and attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his mother thirteen times.

It is the state’s case that the accused had a misunderstanding with his father and used a kitchen knife to stab him killing him instantly before stabbing his mother who tried to restrain him.

He was remanded in custody to 31 January.

Meanwhile, a South African businessman Brent Greylish who allegedly swindled a local company US$500 000 dollars in an investment deal was freed on ZW$80 000 bail by a Harare magistrate after spending the weekend in remand prison.

The court ruled that the state had failed to provide compelling reasons to further detain the accused person in reman prison.

It is alleged that Greyish failed to pay back a loan he took from the investment company.

Greylish, however, through his defence counsel Rungano Mahuni assisted by Allen Kadye argued that he owned up to the agreement, which was signed between the two parties clearly stating the payment methods done and he was prepared to stand trial to prove his case.

He is expected back in court on 7 February.