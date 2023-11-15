Disney Plus animation Mukudzei premieres 

A LOCAL animation film, Mukudzei which is part of a Disney Plus original series will premiere Thursday night at a cinema in Harare.

“Mukudzei”, directed by Tafadzwa Hove and Pious Nyenyewa, is from the “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” series.

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” features stories from African story creators from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe, which offers an insight into the past, present and future of Africa.

The stories aim to change the status quo on how Africa as a continent is viewed through the lenses of local creatives.

Africa has been viewed in a negative light with aspersions and darkness cast against it.

“Mukudzei” is a story of a young social media-savvy influencer who defaces a sacred monument and is consequently thrown into futuristic utopian Zimbabwe.

The production fuses vernacular language with a musical background from dancehall artist Potain.

Mukudzei will be screened at Ster-Kinekor in Borrowdale at 6 pm.