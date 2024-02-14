Distress as hundreds in Masvingo and Manicaland face eviction from ancestral lands  

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A fresh wave of eviction of villagers has hit Masvingo and Manicaland provinces where hundreds of families risk being homeless after the government ordered their evacuation.

The matters have spilled to the courts where the villagers are seeking court orders barring their eviction.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZLHR) have come to the rescue of the villagers by offering legal assistance.

To this end, in Masvingo province, ZLHR’s Phillip Shumba filed an appeal at the Magistrates Court on Monday seeking to suspend an order for their eviction from the land.

“The villagers were on Wednesday 7 February 2024 convicted of occupying gazetted land without lawful authority as defined in section 3(1) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act by Masvingo Magistrate Ivy Jawona and sentenced to serve three months in prison, which was wholly suspended.

“In addition, Magistrate Jawona ordered the villagers to vacate their land within seven days,” said the lawyers.

The villagers have since asked the courts to stop the execution of their eviction pending the determination of their appeal against both conviction and sentence by the Masvingo High Court.

“In the appeal, which was filed at Masvingo High Court on Friday 9 February 2024, the villagers argued that Magistrate Jawona erred and misdirected herself in convicting and sentencing them to serve jail terms for illegally occupying gazetted land as some of them have been in occupation of their land for more than 40 years and had effected tremendous improvements to their land,” the lawyers said.

The villagers want the High Court to overturn their conviction, set aside their sentence and refer their matter to the Constitutional Court for a determination of the constitutionality of their eviction.

The villagers argued that they were allocated land by the council, which on its own, raised constitutional questions that ought to have moved the court to invoke the provisions of section 175(4) of the Constitution and refer the matter to the Constitutional Court.

They contended that section 3(5) of the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act directly infringes their right to freedom from arbitrary eviction guaranteed in section 75 of the Constitution.

They also argued that Magistrate Jawona’s order for them to vacate the only homes they had ever known within seven days was grossly unreasonable.

In Chipinge in Manicaland province, Tariro Tazvitya of ZLHR is representing 327 villagers, who reside in Mahachi village and are accused of illegally occupying Mahachi village.

Of the 327 villagers, 80 of them reside in Munyokowere village and are accused of illegally occupying Munyokowere village.

The villagers were brought to Chipinge Magistrates Court on 10 February 2024 for their initial remand appearance.

They were set free after their lawyer made representations to the National Prosecuting Authority arguing against putting them on remand on an incomplete docket as investigations by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers had not been complete.