Div One side Black Rhinos not hiding intentions to make quick PSL return

By Sport Reporter

The 2024 Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Northern Region Division One League kicks off this Saturday with a crunch fixture involving MWOS and Black Rhinos.

The ambitious Norton-based side will be on home soil at Ngoni Stadium when they entertain Chauya Chipembere.

MWOS is rallied by many to win the title following a mass recruitment of players which saw them signing more than 12 players.

Other than having a strong squad, the outfit has the strongest technical bench led by former Dynamos player and coach Lloyd Mutasa, who is assisted by Joseph Takaringofa, ex-gaffer for Harare City and Mutare City.

However, 2023 topflight league relegated side Black Rhinos might be a thorn in the flesh for MWOS as they boast of having an experienced team, which competed in the topflight league last year before facing the chop.

“We are Black Rhinos and we are not going to hide our intentions, we just want to go back where we belong. We don’t deserve to play in Division One. (Inorder to return to PSL), we have assembled a very good squad.

“I can’t say I’m under pressure to make it happen because football is all about pressure, but we need to go back,” said Black Rhinos coach Nesbert Saruchera.

Nicknamed Yabo , Saruchera has helped Flame Lilly , Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets to win topflight league promotions. He is one of the most decorated coaches in the Northern Region Division One league history with three league titles under his name.

In other Match Day One league fixtures;

Ngezi Under 19 vs Herentals Under 20

PAM FC vs Black Mambas

Harare City vs CC Lee Mhangura

Karoi United vs Norton Community

Chinhoyi Stars vs Trojan Stars

Zambezi G & C vs Scotland

Shamva Mine vs Golden Eagles.