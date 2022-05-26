DJs face off in Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

UNITED KINGDOM based DJs will clash in battles of supremacy in dancehall, amapiano and afrobeats genres at the annual Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK 2022 on May 28.

The event headlined by Zimdancehall maestros Killer T and Enzo Ishall will be held at the Shine Star Banqueting Suite in Wolverhampton and kicks off at 2100hours to 0400hours.

DJs Fistoz, Skayy and Chief will clash in the ‘Amapiano Heavyweights Battle’, Starbwoy and Firelox in the ‘Dancehall – Settlement of Argument’ and DJs Mel, Codeless and Latria Blues in the ‘Afrobeats Battle’.

Winners will walk away with £1 500.

The highly anticipated clash has lined up UK based artists Qounfuzed, Xavier, Kazz, Nkunzi, Stillo and Kidylosso hosted by MC Kaycie, Amanda Ncomo, Empress Trisha and MC Sebhelebhe.

Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK 2022 is organised by music promoters New Generation Entertainment and backed by Diaspora Insurance and other sponsors.

Tickets are pegged from £19.25 to £49.50 and sales close May 27 .