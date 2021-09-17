Tinashe Mugabe, Tilder Moyo Unqualified To Issue DNA Results  

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

THE Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe (MLCSCZ) says Tinashe Mugabe and Tilder Moyo, who broadcasting popular but controversial DNA shows, are not allowed to publicly issue paternity tests.

Mugabe from the Global DNA hosts The Closure DNA Show while radio personality Tilder Moyo hosts the Tilder Live Show.

Mugabe is a principal consultant at Global DNA.

The weekly programmes have proved to be popular among ordinary Zimbabweans as they expose infidelity between couples.

However, the MLCSZ has condemned the programmes as “unethical practice on the poor and the marginalised population by Global DNA Zimbabwe and Expedite DNA Zimbabwe”.

“Mr. Tinashe Mugabe and Jane of Expedite DNA Zimbabwe are not professionally qualified to issue those tests results,” MLCSCZ board chairperson Ranganayi Mubvumbi said in a statement Friday.

“Mr. Tinashe Mugabe of Global DNA of The Closure DNA Show and Jane of Expedite DNA Zimbabwe Tilder Live Zim Show are not registered members of the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe nor sister Health Professional Councils in Zimbabwe.

“Mugabe and Jane of Expedite DNA Zimbabwe are not qualified and competent to issue such results as they are neither members of MLCSCZ and the Health Professional Council of Zimbabwe.

“MLCSCZ urges the Zimbabwean population not to be coerced into receiving paternity results in such an unprofessional manner. Therefore, the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe condemns such unethical practices on the poor.

“Global DNA Zimbabwe and Expedite DNA Zimbabwe are registered with Council as DNA collection sites and not testing sites. According to the Health Professions Act, medical laboratory test is requested by qualified and registered clinicians. Upon successful completion of the testing process, the test results are sent back to the requesting clinicians who are qualified to advise patients and clients ethical manner.

“Professional Code of Conducts of various health professionals in Zimbabwe clearly states that divulging either orally or in writing, any information concerning patient/client result ought not to be divulged to third parties except where so required by law.