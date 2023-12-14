Do not be afraid of reporting the powerful, we will investigate them – ZACC says  

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) spokesperson Simiso Mlevu has rubbished claims the anti-graft body is not keen on investigating individuals and businesses owned by those close to highly placed public office bearers.

Mlevu, who was speaking at a Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) workshop on Social Accountability in Kadoma, said the commission was not afraid of investigating anyone.

ZACC, much like other anti-corruption bodies in the country, has since formation struggled to discard its ‘toothless-bulldog’ tag that has been worsened by a perception that it arrests then releases; catch-and-release.

Zimbabwe ranks 157 out of 180 on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index with a score of 23, closer to countries with a Highly Corrupt rating.

Mlevu explained that ZACC could not investigate matters that did not have any report or complainant and urged ordinary citizens to report all those they thought were being protected by their proximity to political power.

“We have people in power who have been investigated so I do not know why ZACC would be afraid of investigating those close to people with power,” said Mlevu.

“We encourage the public not to be afraid of reporting those people, they should report and then from there question ZACC on why there would not be any feedback.

“You are allowed to come to ZACC and make a report and follow-ups with that case. We have a legal department that should be giving you updates about the status of your case.

“Sometimes some cases do not get to be sent to the prosecution because they are not corruption cases but you can be given advice on which office to approach.”

With Zimbabwe losing about US$1.8 billion each year to graft according to the government, most Zimbabweans believe a cartel linked to those heading government is at the forefront of stripping the country of its assets.

Investigations by numerous publications have revealed how lithium, gold, and diamonds among other minerals are being smuggled out of the country through well-knit illicit financial flows systems headed by Zimbabwe’s shefus (top bosses) in government and the ruling Zanu PF party.

Despite ZACC investigations, a low conviction rate has heavily impacted its work.

In 2022 the body dealt with 681 corruption cases, forwarded 134 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) but only recorded 23 convictions.

A similar trend was noted in 2023.

“You would think that with the number of cases that they are coming up with, there would be quite a number of cases that would be referred to the NPA. Consequently, you would think that you also get conviction rates which are high,” said Kuwadzana Legislator Edwin Mushoriwa earlier this year in Parliament.

“We do not know whether the failure to have a high conviction rate has to do with the lack of investigative skills by staff at ZACC or it has to do with the fact that most of our officers under ZACC are curtailed by the fact that they do not have the necessary tools to make sure that they do their job well.”