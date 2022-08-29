“Do not emulate demon possessed Zanu PF officials”, says Chamisa in warning against corruption

Spread This News

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Correspondent

CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has warned his charges against engaging in corruption, saying the vice was synonymous with “Zanu PF councillors and legislators plagued by thieving demons.”

The charismatic opposition politician said his party does not tolerate graft among elected public officials, who include councillors and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Chamisa made the clarion call Sunday while addressing multitudes of CCC supporters at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba. The ‘thank you’ rally was held to celebrate victories in recent by elections in Kariba Wards 3, 4, 5 and 8.

“Thank you Kariba for voting for change, God bless you and may God prosper you,” he said.

“We expect councillors with a good work ethic. We don’t want councillors who perpetrate corruption, you would have gone astray. Report corruption, as CCC we don’t want to be associated with anyone who steals public funds…

“…or to have deployees sent to milk cows then rip off the tits. Don’t be caught up by Zanu PF demons that push you to steal. Everything they touch with their sticky hands goes awry, they steal monies, they steal State resources, steal fisheries that belong to the people, they loot minerals, and people’s rates.”

The CCC leader urged his supporters to register to vote inorder to ensure a clean sweep by the opposition in next year’s harmonised elections, which he insisted would be superintended by regional and international observers.

“Everyone 18 years and above must register to vote. You have a duty to fix your country, to mend the economy. We don’t want a repeat of 2018 when we had a situation where l beat (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa by a small margin, and he went on to tamper with the poll figures.

“This time around, we want to beat him hands down, by a wide margin, a big margin.

“You (Mnangagwa) have no escape route, l am talking to SADC (Southern African Development Community), AU (African Union) and UN (United Nations) to come so there is transparency in ballot counting and announcement of results,” the youthful politician said amid applause.

“Mnangagwa has invited his nieces and nephews to ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission), but we are saying ZEC must be impartial. Even if you, Mnangagwa, are ZEC chairman, l will beat you hands down,” Chamisa taunted the Zanu PF president.

He adedd the New Great Zimbabwe Plan, a novel economic blueprint, would ensure resuscitation of various sectors, including education, health, agriculture, mining, fisheries and tourism, and bring prosperity to the nation.