Doctor, nine others fatally assault ‘burglar’; appear in court for murder

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A DOCTOR at Karoi District Hospital and nine accomplices have appeared in court over the killing of a suspected burglar.

The accused include medical doctor Tatenda Noel Panavanhu (30) and an anaesthetist, nurse, laboratory scientist, as well as security guards.

These are namely; Remainder Gunguvu (55) a nurse, anesthetist Farai Mutowo (39), Justice Makaya (34) a lab scientist.

Others include security guards Talent Chikonje (26), Authur Madzonganyika (26), Tichaona Murovanidze (34).

The male nurse’s son Destine Gunguvu (29), Brighton Kadziyanike (30) and 16-year-old Tapiwanaishe Ndhliwayo were also implicated in the murder.

The ten appeared before Karoi regional magistrate, Godswill Mavenge, charged with murder and were granted ZW$10 000 bail each, coupled with stringent conditions.

The court heard that on July 10, 2022, at around 10pm, the now deceased William Hwede was spotted by a private guard at hospital residences trying to break-in into a staff house.

Guards raised alarm and the now deceased was apprehended, before a crowd formed at the scene.

Following the citizens’ arrest, the 10 allegedly took turns to beat up Hwede using various weapons, including a hammer and baton sticks.

They also assaulted him with open hands and booted feet, accusing him of being a thief.

The mob also drenched Hwede in water and forced him to swallow hot pepper.

Trymore Madzura, a vagrant who squats near a popular fast food outlet, witnessed the mob assaulting Hwede, before he was threatened by the accused persons who chased him away.

Constable Stephen Shambara of Karoi Urban police station, who was coming from Chikangwe township also witnessed the assault.

The cop managed to capture the number plates of the Toyota Prado and Toyota Mark X, which he later supplied to the police.

The court further heard that after noticing Hwede had passed out due to the heavy beating, accused persons carried and dumped him at an open space adjacent Gain Wholesale.

The deceased’s body was taken to Chinhoyi General Hospital for post mortem and it was discovered cause of death was as a result head injury leading to intracranial hemorrhage.