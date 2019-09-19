Doctors demo blocked by police – pictures

Some health workers willing to joined had been locked up within Parirenyatwa Hospital premises by authorities

By Idah Mhetu

POLICE on Wednesday stopped striking health workers from petitioning Parliament over the abduction of acting Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association president Peter Magombeyi.

Magombeyi disappeared on Saturday after he was reportedly seized by three men.

The doctors had planned to march to parliament to petition the National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda.

Below are some of the pictures as captured by NewZimbabwe.com:

The health workers who have declared there will not return to work unless Magombeyi is released safe, resorted to sitting on the tarmac after their way was blocked by police who formed a human chain

Anti-riot police menacingly move in to stop the procession

Cooling down: A protestor takes a swig at water under heavy police watch

No way through: Police formed a human barricade to stop the demonstrators from proceeding into town

MDC youth chairperson Obey Sithole and secretary general Gift Siziba joined the protest

Efforts to negotiate a safe passage to Parliament hit a brick wall

In the end the health workers had to make do with singing and dancing close to the hospital