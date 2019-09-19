Doctors demo blocked by police – pictures

By Idah Mhetu
POLICE on Wednesday stopped striking health workers from petitioning Parliament over the abduction of acting Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association president Peter Magombeyi.
Magombeyi disappeared on Saturday after he was reportedly seized by three men.
The doctors had planned to march to parliament to petition the National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda.
Below are some of the pictures as captured by NewZimbabwe.com:
The health workers who have declared there will not return to work unless Magombeyi is released safe, resorted to sitting on the tarmac after their way was blocked by police who formed a human chain
Anti-riot police menacingly move in to stop the procession
Cooling down: A protestor takes a swig at water under heavy police watch
No way through: Police formed a human barricade to stop the demonstrators from proceeding into town
MDC youth chairperson Obey Sithole and secretary general Gift Siziba joined the protest
Efforts to negotiate a safe passage to Parliament hit a brick wall
In the end the health workers had to make do with singing and dancing close to the hospital