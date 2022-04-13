Documents prove ZBC CEO banned workers from using WhatsApp groups

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

DESPITE her fervent denials, documents seen by NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday prove that ZBC chief executive officer (CEO) Adelaide Chikunguru, indeed banned all company-related WhatsApp groups at the loss-making state broadcaster.

Chikunguru ordered the disbandment of all ZBC WhatsApp groups last Friday alleging employees were using them to leak in-house communication to the press and social media influencers.

Chikunguru however denied doing so in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Saturday.

But a letter from ZBC human resources director one R. Moyo to workers, dated 11 April 2022 confirms she did banned the groups.

“All unofficial communication channels have been suspended forthwith and all official communication will be made as guided by the ZBC communication policy,” reads the document classified as confidential.

“A social media policy is being drafted and will be shared with all employees. The policy will be supported by the existing communication policy and will guide the corporation and its employees on how best to use the social platforms.”

Moyo also informed employees that the company has ceased to pay their Covid-19 allowances in United States dollars and will now pay in Zimdollar, a situation which has further riled them.

“The corporation continues to prioritise employee welfare. To date a 60% salary increment has been awarded in the first quarter of 2022 (30% in January and 30% in March). Any future changes to employee salaries will be informed by market trends, salary surveys and the movement aligned to Patterson job grading. The corporation has resuscitated the old mutual pension scheme and will be communicating the monthly contributions toward the pension scheme.”

“The ZBC 2022 budget included funds for the procurement of additional buses through the government. Once approved the buses will alleviate the current challenges being faced. Due to limited inflows of US$, Covid allowances will be paid in ZWL$ to the benefit of the employees,” the letter reads.