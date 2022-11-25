Does Africa have a chance at 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Spread This News

By A Correspondent

One of the most united continents in world football is Africa, and this is normally well captured when it is time for the FIFA World Cup.

Well, we are at that time, and it is very easily recognisable that Africa is backing the five teams at the competition.

However, this is a dream that has always ended in disappointment. Africa has never produced a World Cup winning team, and neither has any African team reached the semi final stage.

The best African teams have gone to, is the quarter finals, and this has been achieved only by Cameroon and Ghana.

This is despite Africa having had at some point, some of the biggest stars in world football. The likes of Abedi Pele, Jay Jay Okocha, Benni McCarthy, Hossam Hassan, Samuel Eto’o and more.

As the 2022 World Cup unfolds, that big question pops up again. What are Africa’s chances at this competition?

Senegal have already tasted defeat after a great game, but costly lapses towards the close of their game against the Netherlands.

Apart from Senegal, there will be Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon and Morocco representing the continent.

For a moment it looked like Senegal had been drawn in a favourable pool – against Ecuador, Netherlands and the hosts, Qatar.

Their loss in the opening game may mean the task ahead if too hard and Aliou Cisse may fail to outdo the performance in 2002 when the team graced the last 16, with him as skipper.

Tunisia are in another tough group as well. They have to manoeuvre past the reigning world champions France, one of the top teams in Europe at the moment, Denmark, and dark horses but very talented, Australia. Morocco, appearing in their second straight World Cup finals, are hoping to do better than they managed in 2018.

However, they come into this competition in a very tough pool. They have to find their way against stumbles placed by the 2018 finalists Croatia, the very talented Belgium and outsiders Canada.

Cameroon will arguably have the toughest of fixtures in this competition. They are drawn in a tough Group G that has top tournament favourites, Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia, all sides deemed to be way superior than one of Africa’s most successful teams.

Ghana will be playing an interesting Group G. They have the chance to avenge their painful defeat to Uruguay in 2010, which denied them the chance to become the first African team to qualify for the World Cup semi finals.

They will also face Portugal and South Korea.

As African teams seek to do better, it will pass that none of them is deemed favourite in any of their groups, and this matter has been exacerbated by the fact that Africa’s best talent at the moment, Sadio Mane, isn’t taking part in the competition.