Does Yadah need Khama Billiat?

By Sport Reporter

YADAH Stars finally secured their first league victory of the season on Sunday, defeating TelOne 2-3 at Bata Stadium.

This long-awaited win came despite the absence of their star player, Khama Billiat, who is currently sidelined for two weeks with an injury.

Prosper Kafelapanji, Blessed Ndereki, and Marlon Mushonga found the net for the Miracle Boys, propelling them two spots up from the bottom of the table.

While Khama Billiat’s presence on the pitch is undoubtedly impactful, the 33-year-old may still be adjusting to Yadah’s style of play.

This is evident in the team’s recent performance in his absence.

Billiat sustained an injury against Simba that forced his substitution in the first half while the team was trailing 1-0.

Interestingly, the team came alive shortly after and even managed to score a goal, although they ultimately lost 2-1.

Does Billiat Need More Support?

Many who have watched Yadah play agree that Billiat’s talent surpasses the current level of the local league.

It’s no secret that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward is currently surrounded by players who might not be on his level.

Perhaps this realization fueled the club’s executive decision to sign former Supersport and Sekhukhune United forward Evans Rusike during the transfer window closure.

In addition to Rusike, Yadah is also rumoured to be in talks with former Warriors midfielder vidy Karuru.

This could be another strategic move to provide Khama Billiat with better-quality teammates.

Should Yadah Recall Loan Players?

With high-profile players like Khama Billiat and Evans Rusike joining their ranks, Yadah Stars might consider ending the loan deals of Tanaka Shandirwa and Ali Sadiki with Dynamos.

These two midfielders have been instrumental for the “Glamour Boys,” and their return to Yadah would undoubtedly add value and quality around Khama Billiat.