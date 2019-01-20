Dogs ruin family photo with hilarious stunt

By Agencies

A pair of randy golden retrievers ruined a family portrait – and raised some laughs – when they got in front of the camera.

When Liam Bornovski visited family late last month in his hometown of Koror in the Pacific islands of Palau, he was excited to pose for a portrait with his loved ones so they’d remember the occasion.

The 23-year-old, who lives in New York, said it was only right that their beloved five-year-old dogs Finn and Nemo be included in the photo as they’re a special part of the family.

But Liam, who works in the music industry, said he never imagined the pair of male golden retrievers – who are actually brothers – would “get it on” just as the picture was being taken.

The hilarious snap went viral online, racking up more than 15 000 likes and shares on Facebook in a matter of days.

“The photographer went to take the picture and Nemo just starting humping his brother. I couldn’t believe it,” Liam said. “I know it’s kind of weird that a male dog would do this to his brother, but I think it’s kind of a dominance thing.

“Everyone cracked up laughing, it was hilarious. You can see our reaction in the photo, It’s just priceless.”

Liam said he loves the portrait so much he plans to frame it and hang it on his wall.

“It’s so nice to have captured such a funny moment,” he said.

“They’re both really sweet dogs and we love them so much. It was just something funny that happened. We’ll never forget it.”