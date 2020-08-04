Domestic worker flees after killing employer

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

POLICE in Mashonaland East province are keen to arrest a Buhera man who allegedly killed his employer during the former’s employment as a domestic worker at a Chivhu village.

Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed they were looking for Jacob Ruben Chapanduka (age not given) who hails from Nyashanu area in Buhera.

Chapanduka was employed as a domestic worker by Rosemary Ndava (60) of Kuvarega Village under chief Neshangwe in Chivhu.

According to police, on the fateful day, July 15 this year, Ndava retired to bed at around 2100 hrs with her five-year-old grandson whom she lived with, whilst Chapanduka also went to his own bedroom which is about 20 metres away.

However, the following morning, her grandson woke up at around 0700hrs to find her grandmother was not in the room with him.

The grandson is said to have gone to a neighbour Tambudzai Ebbah’s homestead where he was told to calm down as the grandmother could have gone to the fields.

Two days later, Ebbah reportedly called the deceased’s husband Ezekeil Chakauya who at the time was in Gweru and informed him his wife and their domestic worker were missing.

Ebbah later teamed up with the deceased Ndava’s husband to conduct a search for the missing duo.

They then came across the body of Ndava lying lifelessly in the bedroom of their domestic worker.

“The body had both legs tied with an electric cable, both hands were tied with a black head, was wrapped with a white cloth,” said Inspector Mwanza.

The police spokesperson also confirmed the body had a cut on the head which he said could have been inflicted by the suspect using a sharp object.

The body was later taken to Sadza District Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Said Inspector Mwanza, “We are appealing to members of the public who may have whereabouts of the suspects to report at any nearest police station.

“It is also crucial for people to make use of police screening process when employing people for the work so that they know if they have any criminal past.

“It also assists police in making investigations once the identity and criminal past of a suspect are known.”