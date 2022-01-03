‘Don’t Celebrate As No Winners Have Been Declared’ Zanu PF Warns Members

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF national political commissar Mike Bimha has warned officials against prematurely celebrating victories from last week’s provincial polls saying there was no winner yet.

In a statement Sunday evening, Bimha warned party members to wait for the Politburo to deliberate this week on the results where winners will be confirmed.

Zanu PF held its provincial elections last week amid reports of vote-buying, violence and rigging.

However, complaints have been lodged by some of the losing candidates to the Politburo, and according to Bimha, the issues raised would be deliberated this week.

“As an established rule and tradition of the party until the Politburo convenes to deliberate on the outcomes as announced at the aforementioned press conference, the results given out remain provisional and preliminary and will be subjected to the wisdom of Politburo deliberations and processing of legitimate complaints raised by others,” Bimha said.

“For the record, as the national political commissar, l did not declare any winners in both the youth, women, and main wings because that is outside of the scope of my responsibility. It is a responsibility of the collective of the leadership.

“As such, all members of the party and contestants in the just-ended elections must stop all activities aimed at celebrating victory or expression of disgruntlements.”

Bimha added: “All cadres of the party are hereby reminded to abide by this directive until further notice. No deviations from this directive will be tolerated.

“Zanu PF reiterates that the provincial elections were focused on re-energising and uniting the party ahead of the 2023 elections and not to divide it. There are winners or losers as yet.”