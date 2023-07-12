Don’t celebrate too soon we will be back – says Mzembi after High Court nullifies Kasukuwere’s candidature

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER cabinet minister and Saviour Kasukuwere’s chief convenor Walter Mzembi has hinted at plans to fight High Court’s ruling.

Mzembi was responding to critics on social media after High Court barred Kasukuwere from contesting the Presidential seat in the upcoming August 23 polls.

“Do not celebrate too soon, we will be back in the game before the cock crows thrice!

“A wholesale judgment against the diaspora, it is against students, working class outside Zimbabwe! It takes away from them the right to vote and be voted. It means every 17 . 9 months every citizen must present themselves to ZEC,” wrote Mzembi on his official Twitter account.

Lovedale Mangwana, a Zanu PF activist challenged Kasukuwere’s candidature on the basis that he has been domiciled out of the country for a period exceeding 18 months and therefore ceased to be a registered voter.

The High Court then ruled that acceptance of Kasukuwere’s nomination violated the Constitution and the Electoral law.

Meanwhile, main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member David Coltart described Kasukuwere’s Presidential campaign nullification as Zanu PF’s own goal.

“My view is that ZANU PF’s panicky action in barring Kasukuwere from contesting may yet be an own goal. Does any rational person really think that those who would have voted for Kasukuwere will now vote for the very person responsible for Kasukuwere being removed from the contest?

Political analyst Pedzisayi Ruhanya said the move by the High Court shows judiciary capture.

“The High Court has barred Hon Kasukuwere from contesting the Presidential Election. Competitive authoritarian regimes capture FOUR ZONES of democratic contestation; judiciary, media, legislature and electoral field (Levitsky and Way, 2010)” Ruhanya said.

Saviour Kasukuwere has been in self-imposed exile in South Africa following the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe.