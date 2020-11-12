Don’t violate Ginimbi corpse, police warn late businessman’s friends

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POLICE have warned Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s friends to desist from any attempts to violate the late businessman and socialite’s corpse as the law enforcement agents granted them permission to stage his farewell bash on Friday.

Ginimbi, as he was affectionately known, died in a horror road crash which also claimed the lives of fitness trainer Michell Moana Amuli and two foreigner friends.

The group had spent the night enjoying at Moana’s birthday bash.

Following his death, Ginimbi’s acquaintances calling themselves Friends of Ginimbi organised a farewell bash for a man who was known for throwing lavish parties for friends.

Ginimbi will be buried at his Domboshava mansion on Saturday.