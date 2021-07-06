Double Blow For Chevrons Ahead Of Bangladesh Test

Sean Williams (left) and Craig Ervine are likely to miss the only Test against Bangladesh

Sean Williams (left) and Craig Ervine are likely to miss the only Test against Bangladesh

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national cricket team is set to miss the services of the experienced duo of captain Sean Williams and top order batsman Craig Ervine for the one-off Test against Bangladesh that starts Wednesday at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Cricket communications manager Darlington Majonga revealed the duo is in self-isolation after coming in contact with family members, who tested positive for Covid-19.

“Sean Williams and Craig Ervine are part of Zimbabwe’s 20-man squad announced last week, but could not join the squad,” Majonga said.

“They had to self-isolate after both came into contact with family members who tested positive for Covid. According to national health protocols, they had to self-isolate.”

The absence of the pair is a major blow for Zimbabwe, who are already without experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

After missing the last home series against Pakistan due to injuries, the duo Williams and Ervine was expected to bring back the much-needed experience to the Zimbabwe batting line-up.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Brendon Taylor will captain Zimbabwe in the only Test against Bangladesh.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Taylor said the absence of Williams and Ervine could create new opportunities for new players included in the 20-man squad announced last week.

“We are missing a few experienced players, but we have some young and exciting players coming through,” Taylor said.

“It is a great opportunity for them to see where they stand. It is an exciting time for Zimbabwe cricket.”

Last week, Zimbabwe Cricket had named four uncapped players in the squad – opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano, fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga and batters Joylord Gumbie and Dion Myers.

Bangladesh is touring Zimbabwe for the first time in eight years.

After the one-off Tests, teams will lock horns for three one-day Internationals and three T20Is in Harare.

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams (C), Chivanga Tanaka, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers.