Dozens injured as Zupco bus lands in ditch

By Staff Reporter

DOZENS of passengers were left injured when a Zupco bus they were travelling in from Kwekwe to Redcliff’s residential area of Torwood on Monday veered off the road and plunged into a ditch amid claims of brake failure.

When NewZimbabwe.com arrived at the scene, the injured had already been ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital for treatment.

Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the incident.

“It’s true a Zupco bus ferrying passengers from Kwekwe to Torwood was involved in an accident,” Masiyatsva said.

“I cannot however ascertain the cause of the accident or the extent of those injured but I have dispatched ambulances to the accident scene.”

Area Councillor Munyaradzi Munikwa, who was at the accident scene, said the bus developed a mechanical fault while trying to cross a Ziscosteel bridge.

“Scores of people have been injured and have been ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital alhough we are yet to ascertain the number of casualties.

“The bus was coming from Kwekwe and it was ferrying residents to the Torwood suburbs.

“We understand the bus developed a mechanical fault in its braking system leading to the accident. The driver failed to negotiate a curve when he wanted to pass through the bridge resulting in the bus plunging into a ditch,” Munikwa said.

The city father added that the bus was also carrying some standing passengers.

“We understand there were some standing passengers on the bus,” he said.

The government subsidised buses, while bringing relief to mostly ex-Ziscosteel workers in Redcliff because of their affordability in terms of fares, are however presenting attendant challenges.

Chief among the challenges is the issue of overloading as hard-pressed locals have turned to the buses for transport.

Some of the transport is now way past being roadworthy.