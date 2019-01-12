DR Congo election: Defeated candidate vows legal challenge

By BBC

The defeated opposition candidate in DR Congo’s presidential election has vowed to challenge the result in court.

Martin Fayulu told the BBC the people of the nation deserved to know the truth of the election, which he said had led to a “coup”.

Another opposition candidate, Felix Tshisekedi, was declared the winner amid accusations of a power-sharing deal with the outgoing president.

Several deaths and injuries have been reported in the wake of the results.

The election was to choose a successor to Joseph Kabila, who has been in office for 18 years.

The result, if confirmed, would create the first orderly transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

The influential Catholic Church, which posted 40,000 election observers, said the result did not match its findings.