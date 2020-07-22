DR Congo lifts Covid-19 state of emergency

Spread This News











BBC

Groups of people poured onto the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, on Tuesday night after President Félix Tshisekedi announced the end of a four-month state of emergency.

In a televised address, President Tshisekedi announced a timetable for the gradual resumption of economic activities, including reopening of banks, shops, restaurants and pubs from Wednesday.

Public transport, social gatherings, meetings and celebrations have also been allowed.

Schools, universities and other educational establishments will reopen on 3 August, while places of worship, stadiums, airports and international borders will be reopened from 15 August.

The state of emergency was announced on 24 March after a surge in confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The country has seen a drop in newly reported cases over the last two weeks. It has so far reported 8,543 coronavirus cases and 196 deaths.

The virus has spread to 14 out of the 26 provinces since 10 March when the first cases were reported.

The president said safety measures like social distancing and wearing of face masks in public will continue.