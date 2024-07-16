Dr Feel inspired by beat of the African drum in new album ‘Indalo’

Spread This News

Pretoria News

Acclaimed Afro house producer and DJ, Dr Feel, is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated album Indalo on August 30. This musical project promises to be a captivating blend, showcasing Dr Feel’s unique artistry and collaborations with talented artists.

He said believes music is such a powerful medium that can be used to heal people and the world – and Indalo might provide that healing. It is the second album from the producer, artist and DJ considered as one of the best in the business. In an era dominated by other chart-topping genres such as amapiano and gospel, DJ Feel is counted among the most consistent producers and pioneers who have kept the Afro house fires burning. Speaking to Pretoria News, DJ Feel, born Zviratidzo Msipha in Zimbabwe, said Indalo is created and painted from the bird’s eye view of beauty, nature, culture and religion of Africa blended with understanding of the deeper and inner soul of a human being.

“I wanted to create something that will leave a soothing mark to the soul of anyone who listens to it. Music heals, so I wanted this album to carry that healing power, topped up with love, whether you are at a festival, club, party, home or driving back from groove,” he said. He said since Indalo is a Nguni term which translates to creation, also derived from the Latin ‘Indo Eccius’ which means ‘messenger of the Gods’, he wanted the album to carry the message of genesis, life and hope. The album features artists from across African countries including Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa. They are Nae (SA), Nwabisa, Toshi, Otis, Kiki, Shona SA, Afro Wav, Kreative Nativez, Sazi Cele, Michael King, ldd Aziz, K.O.D, Native Tribe & DA Q-Bic and the legendary Madala Kunene.

As the release date is approaches, followers are buzzing with excitement as Dr Feel has teased snippets of the upcoming 16-track album including TikTok. “It’s an album for the long drives, the long nights, the fun days, the celebratory moments and the spiritual battles, it’s for love, for healing, for Africa, for the love of music,” he said. He said growing up he looked up to Black Coffee, Keinemusik, Louie Vega, Kerri Chandler, David Guetta, Skrilex, Kanye West, 9th Wonder, Manoo, Themba, DJ Kent, Oskido, DJ Fresh, Toshi and Ralf Gum.

He has been part of the music industry since the late 2000s working with many upcoming artists from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe with a genre ranging from kwaito, hip hop and Isicathamiya. “I have always been around musical environments from a young age, I remember as a young boy attending church every Sunday and there was always a vibe, my church Zion Apostolic uses African musical instruments such as drums, shakers horns and trumpets and this motivated me musically,” he said. He said from there he developed love for music, driven by his love for the African and tribal sounds.