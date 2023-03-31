Dr Manzungu to headline global business summit

Spread This News

By William Milasi

BUSINESS tycoon Tinashe Manzungu is among speakers lined up for this year’s Leaders without Borders Annual Business Summit/International Honours in England.

Manzunu, the current Africa Business Council (ABC) board director will be joining business experts from the world over to create a global network, investment opportunities and promote economic development in their respective countries.

The international business summit will run from the May 17 to 19 under the theme ‘Business Beyond Borders-Global Partnerships and Sustainable Investments.’

“The LWB Annual Business summit is a platform created to encourage a strong strategic economic and geopolitical partnership by promoting trade and investment. It attracts high-achieving level professionals from all across the world.

“These are individuals who have contributed to the global growth and development of mankind either via servitude or humanitarian activities. Speaking on such a platform is a great honour and an opportunity to represent my country.

“I will pursue trade partnerships and cross border alliances to benefit my country on the global economy. With a background in infrastructure development it is in tandem with the Government vision and it is an area that I have a passion in because without infrastructure it hinders development, which causes economic deficit. Therefore there is a correlation between economic development and infrastructure development,” said the former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president.

He is the founder of the TM Group, a diversified firm with interests in construction, Information Communication Technologies (ICTs), health and microfinance with presence in Rwanda, Zambia and Botswana.

Under the TM Group banner he runs Zimbabwe General Medical Aid Fund, Zimbuild Property Investments, Netcomms, Prime Mutual Properties, Tinrue Finance and Africa Haven Funeral Services among other ventures.