Dr. Nothabo Ncube: Oprah Winfrey made me realise i was called to give people hope

By The Guardian

The story of Dr. Nothabo Ncube “Dr.Thabo” encourages others to face and conquer their challenges. She is a medical doctor, inspirational TEDx speaker, coach and a mentor originally from Zimbabwe, now living in Canada.

Her powerful story of loss, struggle and determination encourages this generation to face their challenges and conquer them. She lost her mother at the tender age of 14 years. At her mother’s death bed, she made a promise to her to be a doctor in Zimbabwe.

Destiny led her to Canada where she and her family found themselves living in Toronto, subjected to social ills that could have deterred her from her path. Dr. Thabo was selected to attend The Intimate and Interactive OPRAH WINFREY Life class on “You Become What You Believe” through a whirlwind of inspirational lectures, round-table discussions and media appearances on platforms, including Global News TV, Radio and CBC News Network.

She positively influences, challenges, and reconnects the millennials with their purpose. She uses incredible wit and candor to empower young girls and women. Dr. Thabo is on a mission to inspire hope, to be a voice of empowerment, and the bridge to many who are marginalised, powerless and voiceless. In this interview with Esther Ijewere, Dr. Thabo shares her inspiring story, including how her encounter with Oprah changed her life.

Childhood influence

MY childhood fully prepared me and set a healthy foundation for all that I am today and all that I am yet becoming. My parents were both teachers, and they both instilled the value of education from a tender age. It was my mother’s prophesy over my life that I would one day become a medical doctor. Motivational and inspirational speaking is my higher purpose and calling. It is my intention to help the girl child and women to see themselves in a bigger light.

Why i became a motivational speaker

In 2011, I needed money to attend medical school. I also happened to be chatting with a friend who was based in Chicago at the time. She then suggested that I go on the Oprah Winfrey Website to see if there were any bursaries or scholarships available. I followed her lead and went on oprah.com – there was nothing related to scholarships or bursaries. The first thing that popped up was, “Tell us your story – YOU BECOME WHAT YOU BELIEVE”. I quickly typed in my story, submitted it, and earned myself a once in a lifetime opportunity of being a part of Oprah’s Life-class. That was the day that changed my trajectory and shifted my purpose awareness. I knew in that moment that I too was called to inspire for positive change and to give people hope. Here I am now, 11 years later, a full pledged international speaker travelling the world and sharing my personal story of turning struggles into strength and pain into purpose.

The journey so far

The journey has come with twists and turns – difficulties. If it were not for my zeal, I would have long given up. I always say you do not choose the path; it chooses you and it sustains you. I am still going strong with it, evolving with life’s motions. I am thankful to live in the space of my calling and purpose. I would not trade the peace and joy that come with living in the space of my calling and purpose.

Challenges

Some of the challenges I have faced include being resisted and being doubted. No one ever believes until you have delivered positive results.

How my work inspired other women around me

My work has inspired other women to commit to their healing journey and inspired them to become deliberate creators of their best lives possible.

Other projects and activities

I have a young women’s mentorship programme, which caters to the African girl-child on the continent. We provide them with the right tools and resources to help them pursue their dreams and realise their visions.

What i enjoy most about my job

I enjoy meeting and connecting with people from different walks of life. I believe that through the power of storytelling we can heal individually and collectively.

Women who inspire me and why

My mother – she was a strong fearless woman who through example taught me that all things are possible when you believe in yourself.

Oprah Winfrey – she is the epitome of the manifestations of God’s consciousness and grace.

Michelle Obama – her nurturing warm leadership is awe-inspiring.

To women who judge ambitious women

I would say, ambitious women are changing the world and creating a better world for all humans, support them.

To women who are trying to find their voice

To support women who are trying to find their voice in society, let’s create programmes and structures that help them figure out who they are and create safe spaces which give women the permission to be vulnerable and to show up as they are.

Being a woman of Rubies

I lead a courageous and fearless life. I am a woman who is true to her purpose and living it out loud unapologetically.

To young persons on the verge of giving up

I would say they should hold on and that it will get better with time. Each season serves a unique purpose in their journey – the season they are walking in is preparing, moulding, and refining them for their big dream and purpose.

Where i see myself in 10 years

I see myself as a voice of change, hope and inspiration all over the world. I hope to one day have my own radio and TV shows.